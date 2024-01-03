FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool start is ahead Thursday before a nice afternoon, then rain returns Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have a nice Thursday to look forward to in Southwest Louisiana, though it is going to be a chilly start.

Temps for Thursday morning are likely to fall into the 30's away from the coast, providing a good chance to see frost especially in coldest areas. (KPLC)

Overnight temperatures will continue to run cool as clear skies return and winds start to weaken. This combination means lows are expected to once again reach the mid to low 30′s away from the coastline. This means the likelihood of patchy morning frost continues for these areas, and you should keep protecting your sensitive plants. A little morning fog will also be possible in patches, so make sure you take some extra time heading out the door. We’ll warm up quickly in the afternoon, and highs should top out near 60 degrees.

Rain will become likely again by Friday morning. (KPLC)

Even with a good soaking done with, rain isn’t finished for the week. Yet another low is likely to move south of the area during the day Friday followed closely by a pacific cold front. This should bring another round of widespread rainfall by the afternoon, with another inch or so of rain possible for Southwest Louisiana. Unfortunately, the timing of this system looks more likely to interfere with outdoor plans Friday, but we’ll keep close tabs on it. Strong thunderstorms are still unlikely, unless we warm up significantly more than forecast.

Dry air returns for the weekend before another, potentially stronger system brings back rain chances by Monday. (KPLC)

The good news is that the rain should clear out in time for the weekend (possibly even by Friday evening!) as drier air pushes back into our region. Daytime highs should hang out close to normal near or just above 60 degrees. This will make the weekend pleasant for outdoor plans. Beyond that, some long-range models insist on a stronger storm system developing west of the area as the weekend closes. This is likely to create another round of showers or thunderstorms into our area early next week. One difference this time is that the possibility of a few strong or severe storms is not out of the question, since the atmosphere may become a little more unstable. But how much so is an open question and we would need additional ingredients to take shape for strong storms to happen. So follow the forecast with us as we continue to monitor.

