50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

City of Lake Charles allows liquor sales after 11 a.m. on Sundays at certain establishments

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some stores in the City of Lake Charles are now allowed to sell high-content alcoholic beverages on Sundays.

The city council amended the ordinance prohibiting high-content alcohol sales on Sundays at its regular meeting on Dec. 20, city officials announced today. The new ordinance allows supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores and drugstores to sell any alcoholic beverages after 11 a.m. on Sundays.

High-content alcohol sales are still prohibited between 2 and 11 a.m. on Sundays, according to city officials. The amendment does not change the laws affecting bars, nightclubs and lounges.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Suspect identified in homicide
Man accused of beating girlfriend, killing her son and dog in Calcasieu’s first homicide of 2024
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway

Latest News

Trees will be accepted starting Jan. 2 through Jan. 16.
Fort Johnson extends dates for Christmas tree drop-off
Marksville woman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Rapides Parish Council on Aging
Warrant for manslaughter issued for Lake Charles woman
Warrant for manslaughter of 2-year-old issued for Lake Charles woman
Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announces key appointments for Natural Resources, Homeland...
Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announces key appointments for Natural Resources, Homeland Security, Workforce