City of Lake Charles allows liquor sales after 11 a.m. on Sundays at certain establishments

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some stores in the City of Lake Charles are now allowed to sell high-content alcoholic beverages on Sundays.

The city council amended the ordinance prohibiting high-content alcohol sales on Sundays at its regular meeting on Dec. 20, city officials announced today. The new ordinance allows supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores and drugstores to sell any alcoholic beverages after 11 a.m. on Sundays.

High-content alcohol sales are still prohibited between 2 and 11 a.m. on Sundays, according to city officials. The amendment does not change the laws affecting bars, nightclubs and lounges.

