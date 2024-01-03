Beauregard Electric Co-op members concerned about costs

50/50 Thursdays
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric Co-op members are gearing up for another meeting this month, rallying residents through social media to make their voices heard. This was after members learned their bills would be going up right after a new general manager was hired.

Some co-op members are increasingly concerned about their future electric costs in part because of a contract with new general manager Brian Zelenak.

Co-op member Reath Chauvin says there are too many questions surrounding what they believe are Zelenak’ s compensation and benefits.

“They’re bringing him in for salary and benefits close to a half million dollars a year. And I just found out recently, it looks like he gets a week of vacation per month,” said Chauvin.

As KPLC has reported, at the last meeting board members approved a salary of $ 320,000 a year, plus, an eight percent discretionary bonus, plus benefits. They also discussed a proposed policy change that would prevent board members from publicly disagreeing with what the board has approved or the manager and attorney. KPLC was not allowed to be in the room for the meeting after the board voted six to three to keep us out.

“Seems like there was a veil of secrecy as the new interim CEO was coming in. Wanted to implement what looks a lot like a gag order,” said Chauvin. Only co-op members like Chauvin are allowed to attend the meetings. Though there is a meeting on January 11, it’s unclear whether any of their concerns or questions will be answered.

District 4 Public Service Commissioner Mike Francis says he believes the board has done everything above board.

“They’ve met in executive session because it’s about personnel and they’ve made a decision to hire this gentleman. I don’t remember his name and to set his salary. The board and the chairman make the decision on the executive leader there,” said Francis.

Concerning Zelenak’s contract, co-op spokesperson Kay Fox says the contract has been signed and that every board member has been provided a copy.

The reason for the increase in co-op members’ bills is that power costs have gone up for their supplier Cleco-Cajun, specifically, the cost of delivering coal. Other utilities that get their power from Cleco-Cajun are reportedly also getting an increase. Beauregard Electric has submitted a payment under protest to Cleco-Cajun which allows them the right to challenge the cost.

