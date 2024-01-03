Baton Rouge ENT creates test to pair your tastebuds with wines

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Are you tired of trying out wines at random to find one you love? Then a Baton Rouge Doctor may have the solution.

Wine is a huge business in the US with 964 million gallons being consumed in 2022. But accidentally purchasing a wine you don’t like can really sour your celebration. That’s why one company has been researching “the science behind your sip” to identify what wine perfectly matches your taste buds.

Dr. Henry Barham is a Baton Rouge ENT who is changing the wine-tasting game with the Vino Taster.

“Wine is intimidating I mean it just is it’s a huge world. There are so many different selections” said Barham.

Dr. Barham has been studying the science of human taste since 2012 and said the most recent discovery is huge.

“It’s like being on the front end of being able to measure vision and then match glasses to people which literally opens up a whole new world.”

In 2020, Dr. Barham was researching a way to gauge a person’s reaction to COVID-19. He would test individuals based on how a strip of paper would taste on their tongue by measuring its bitterness.

It was beginning to be understood at the time that those who contracted the virus lost their ability to taste. And since this test could measure an area of taste Barham questioned, “Could you taste test for specific peoples, taste, receptors and then use that to do something with it?”

Through his research, he found you actually could.

The test he was using measures your bitter and sweet taste receptors and uses four strips of paper to select what you taste on an app.

“For me, it’s really exciting to be on the front end of something you know, in science,” said Barham “We have figured out other neurosensory systems that you know have been studied but taste is smell is not one we have done very heavily.”

Barham says the VinoTastr is 95 percent accurate.

You can try it for yourself for $30 just click here.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.