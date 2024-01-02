50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Woman seen on Snapchat smoking meth arrested after anonymous tip on Christmas Eve

Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use
Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use(SPSO)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Converse woman was arrested Thursday following an anonymous tip to law enforcement.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Amber Dawn Castillo, 38, was allegedly viewed smoking methamphetamine on her Snapchat story. Someone reported her anonymously on Dec. 24.

Narcotics agents investigated the case and were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Castillo and a search warrant for her home on North Stayton Street in Converse, La. They also acquired the Snapchat video and screenshots showing Castillo smoking methamphetamine with a glass pipe.

Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use
Amber Dawn Castillo arrested after law enforcement received anonymous tip about drug use(SPSO)

On Dec. 28, the warrant was executed. Agents located and seized methamphetamine, a glass smoking device and syringes.

Castillo was arrested and booked into the Sabine Parish Women’s Jail for:

  • Possession of schedule II
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of CDS in a drug free school zone (Castillo’s residence is located just feet away from Converse School)
  • Warrant for Possession of schedule II and drug paraphernalia

No bond has been set at this time.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2024 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway
The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office responds to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital after a body was...
Sheriff’s Office responds to hospital after body brought to ER in private vehicle

Latest News

Westlake man arrested following New Year’s Day homicide
Victim identified in New Year’s Day homicide
Westlake High School to receive FEMA grant money
Westlake High School to receive FEMA grant money
Westlake High School to receive FEMA grant money
Westlake High School to receive FEMA grant money
Temperatures will climb into the upper 50's this afternoon under mixed clouds and sun
First Alert Forecast: Mostly quiet weather Tuesday turning into widespread showers overnight