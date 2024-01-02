50/50 Thursdays
Lucky winner snags $810 million Powerball jackpot in 1st drawing of 2024

The winning numbers for an estimated $810 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night,...
The winning numbers for an estimated $810 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Monday night, the first night of the new year.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - After 34 drawings without a grand prize winner, the first Powerball drawing of 2024 paid off to the tune of $810 million for a lucky player from Michigan.

The winning numbers were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and 1.

The jackpot’s cash value is $408.9 million, if the winner chooses to collect it in a single payment.

Powerball said the jackpot is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

In addition to the grand prize, six tickets sold garnered winnings of at least $1 million. There were two winners from Florida and one each in Texas, California, Connecticut and Maryland.

The jackpot was previously won on Oct. 11 by a ticket in California that won a grand prize worth $1.765 billion.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The next drawing will be held Wednesday night for a $20 million jackpot.

