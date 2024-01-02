Westlake man arrested following New Year’s Day homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested the individual they previously listed as a person of interest in a New Year’s Day homicide in Lake Charles.

Derik Kendall Rayborn, 41, of Westlake was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility following a homicide that happened around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. The incident happened at Oakhurst Mobile Home Estates off Highway 90 E. where deputies found the body of a man and a dog inside the home.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing but the Sheriff’s Office says it “appears to be domestic in nature.”

Rayborn was booked on the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Domestic abuse

Aggravated cruelty to animals

Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies

Attempted second-degree murder

Interfering with an emergency communication

Illegal use of weapons

