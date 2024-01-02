Westlake man arrested following New Year’s Day homicide
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested the individual they previously listed as a person of interest in a New Year’s Day homicide in Lake Charles.
Derik Kendall Rayborn, 41, of Westlake was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility following a homicide that happened around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. The incident happened at Oakhurst Mobile Home Estates off Highway 90 E. where deputies found the body of a man and a dog inside the home.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing but the Sheriff’s Office says it “appears to be domestic in nature.”
Rayborn was booked on the following charges:
- Second-degree murder
- Domestic abuse
- Aggravated cruelty to animals
- Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies
- Attempted second-degree murder
- Interfering with an emergency communication
- Illegal use of weapons
