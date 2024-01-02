50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Westlake man arrested following New Year’s Day homicide

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested the individual they previously listed as a person of interest in a New Year’s Day homicide in Lake Charles.

Derik Kendall Rayborn, 41, of Westlake was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility following a homicide that happened around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. The incident happened at Oakhurst Mobile Home Estates off Highway 90 E. where deputies found the body of a man and a dog inside the home.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing but the Sheriff’s Office says it “appears to be domestic in nature.”

Rayborn was booked on the following charges:

  • Second-degree murder
  • Domestic abuse
  • Aggravated cruelty to animals
  • Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies
  • Attempted second-degree murder
  • Interfering with an emergency communication
  • Illegal use of weapons

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway
The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office responds to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital after a body was...
Sheriff’s Office responds to hospital after body brought to ER in private vehicle

Latest News

Temperatures will climb into the upper 50's this afternoon under mixed clouds and sun
First Alert Forecast: Mostly quiet weather Tuesday turning into widespread showers overnight
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 1, 2024
Two SWLA hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
Two SWLA hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
Two SWLA hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
Two SWLA hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Lafayette Marine security guard dies on duty in Congo