Westlake High School to receive FEMA grant money

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish School Board will received federal funding to go towards repairs to the Westlake High School campus as a result of Hurricane Laura.

The grant money awarded to Westlake High totals to nearly $2 million.

The Office of Risk Management and Ochsner Clinic Foundation are also recipients of FEMA grant money. Around $1.8 million will go to the Office of Risk Management to provide funding for repairs of statewide educational buildings as a result of winter storms, and roughly $1.3 million will go towards Ochsner to provide funding for systemwide emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Ida.

