Warrant for manslaughter issued for Lake Charles woman

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities confirmed an arrest warrant for manslaughter had been issued for a woman in Lake Charles.

On Tuesday, Lake Charles Police Department verified there was an active warrant for Summer Buxton, but would not say whose death in which the warrant was connected.

Authorities did confirm Buxton was wanted on a $750,000 bond.

KPLC is investigating this story, and we’ll have more details as they become available.

