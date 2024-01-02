50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 1, 2024

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 1, 2024.

Brannovan Jawansi Ardoin, 33, Pine Praire: Illegal use of weapons.

Treylon Tramon Tezeno, 29, Iowa: Domestic abuse.

Derik Kendall Rayborn, 47, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder; domestic abuse; aggravated cruelty to animals; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; attempted second-degree murder; interfering with emergency communications; illegal use of weapons.

Randy Ray Williams Jr., 41, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thomas James Sonnier, 43, Reeves: Domestic abuse.

Trulen Shane Granger, 23, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; theft under $1,000.

Timothy Lawson Mearse, 51, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; modification of exhaust systems; switched license plate.

Darrell Keith Reney, 53, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); domestic abuse.

Lisa Michelle Guillory, 52, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; contempt of court; theft under $5,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; burglary; property damage under $50,000.

Joseph Michael Rodgers, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; bicycle must have reflectors; contempt of court (7 charges).

Heather Diane Hickerson, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; broken tail lamps.

Charles Conner Ward Jr., 34, DeQuincy: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Two SWLA hospitals welcome first babies of 2024
