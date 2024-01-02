SOWELA Spotlight: H-VAC training program

50/50 Thursdays
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission lists H-VAC mechanics and installers as a four-star job, based on occupational outlook, education requirements, and salary. For those interested in learning these skills, SOWELA offers an 18-week training program. We spoke with instructor Sherman Broussard this morning who gave us the information on SOWELA’s H-VAC program.

SOWELA’s program includes residential and commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning training. Students learn the fundamentals of heating systems and combustion processes; operating concepts of the refrigeration cycle; power generation and distribution; troubleshooting various operating cycles; and more.

Successful completers earn 10 hours of OSHA-authorized training on critical workplace safety topics such as NCCER and HVAC certifications and are prepared to test for the EPA Universal 608 license and the Ready to Work NATE certification. At the completion of the course, students clock a total of 695 hours.

The cost of the program is about $5,5875 but there are scholarships for those who qualify.

You can apply for the program on SOWELA’s website HERE.

