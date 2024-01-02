Registration for free adult education classes now open

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Those wanting to brush up on their reading, math and writing skills in 2024 can now register for the Literacy Council of SWLA’s free classes.

The Literacy Council of SWLA’s agency offers the classes for adults who want to take their HISET or improve their reading, writing, math, and spelling abilities. They also provide ESL (English as a Second Language) classes to help individuals who are relocating to SWLA and want to improve their English.

The small-group style classes ensure everyone receives individualized attention. Both in-person and online, and morning and evening classes are available.

The Literacy Council of SWLA will also provide free bus tokens to help with transportation needs.

Register now for the spring session starting on Jan. 16, 2024 HERE. You can also call (337)494-7000, or email info@literacyswla.org.

