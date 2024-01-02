50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Registration for free adult education classes now open

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Those wanting to brush up on their reading, math and writing skills in 2024 can now register for the Literacy Council of SWLA’s free classes.

The Literacy Council of SWLA’s agency offers the classes for adults who want to take their HISET or improve their reading, writing, math, and spelling abilities. They also provide ESL (English as a Second Language) classes to help individuals who are relocating to SWLA and want to improve their English.

The small-group style classes ensure everyone receives individualized attention. Both in-person and online, and morning and evening classes are available.

The Literacy Council of SWLA will also provide free bus tokens to help with transportation needs.

Register now for the spring session starting on Jan. 16, 2024 HERE. You can also call (337)494-7000, or email info@literacyswla.org.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway
The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office responds to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital after a body was...
Sheriff’s Office responds to hospital after body brought to ER in private vehicle

Latest News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles on Nelson Rd.
Barn fire extinguished in Beauregard Parish
Barn fire extinguished in Beauregard Parish
Police Lights Generic
Police release identity of woman who died after falling into Atchafalaya River
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast