Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles on Nelson Rd.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A pedestrian has died following a fatal vehicle accident on Nelson Road, according to Lake Charles Police.

Lt. Jeffrey Keenum says officers were dispatched to the Thorn Road area of Nelson Road in regards to a vehicle crash around 11:42 p.m. on Monday, January 1.

When officers arrived, they say they learned that a pedestrian had been hit by multiple vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are still investigating the crash and have not yet released the identity of the pedestrian.

