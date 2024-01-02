New Year’s Day hikers get active at Sam Houston Jones State Park

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hikers at Sam Houston Jones State Park are starting the new year off by spending some time outdoors.

“Well, like a lot of people were sick a lot over Christmas, so our children and we were all just stuck inside, and so today everybody is feeling better and so we thought it’d be a great way to start the new year with some fresh air and exercise,” hiker Ashleigh Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald and her family enjoy exploring all the trails throughout the park. She said she wants to make it a part of their routine in 2024.

“We would love to get outside more in the new year, especially living in Lake Charles, it’s good to get in as much as you can before it gets too hot,” Fitzgerald said.

Another family also decided to get together for the holiday and they’re looking to make exercise a priority.

“Every time we come out here, we say we’ve got to come out here often. We always enjoy it. It’s just good to be outside. I would say walking, hiking, biking – we all need to do it more. I’d say it’s a good goal for 2024,” Scott Carlton said.

Not only is it a great time to get out in nature, but for those who might have a tough time getting around the trails, it was made easier by the park’s all-terrain wheelchairs, something Kevin Gibson is grateful for.

“It did great, and every time I felt like there was going to be a problem, tree roots, it didn’t matter. It’s kind of like a bulldozer. You don’t have to worry about a bulldozer tipping over,” Gibson said.

