Louisiana ranks among the highest in overdose death rates, according to CDC

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In the latest data released by the CDC as of 2021, the state ranks third in the country for the highest overdose death rates, with over 2,000 deaths.

The state saw a significant drug overdose death rate in 2021, ranking third highest in the country. Behind number one West Virginia and number two Tennessee, but as of 2023, Calcasieu Parish D.A Stephen Dwight says the number of overdose deaths seem to be decreasing.

Dwight attributes that to Narcan being more accessible.

“First responders are all carrying it now, the pharmacies are providing it free of charge, so we are starting to see the numbers go down for overdose deaths, but it’s still on the streets. we are still seeing Fentanyl on streets we are still seeing a lot of these significant drugs on the streets,” Dwight said.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Coroners Office, in 2022 they processed a total of 64 overdose cases and of those 64 cases, 52 cases were directly related to Fentanyl. As for 2023, the office says they processed a total of 66 confirmed overdose cases, 41 were directly related to Fentanyl, but several of those 66 cases for 2023 are still pending toxicology results. The number of cases directly related to Fentanyl has not been finalized.

The coroner’s office says those numbers would be much higher without the use of Narcan and medical intervention.

“The Calcasieu District Attorney’s office is going to go to the legislature this next session to tighten up some laws and try to really go after some of those distributors and some of the ones that are putting the drugs on the streets and really hold them accountable and start charging some of these distributors with you know second-degree murder when they know that there putting bad drugs in the hands of these users,” Dwight said.

Going forward Dwight says they’re urging parents to have those conversations with their kids about the bad that comes out of taking drugs that aren’t prescribed to you.

The coroner’s office says one of the reasons the state may see a higher rate of overdoses is the availability of the drug in our area.

The office says many drug traffickers can use I-10 to smuggle drugs in and out of the area.

