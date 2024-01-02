Health expert weighs in on ‘Dry January’ challenge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “Dry January”, abstaining from alcohol for 31 days straight, is a challenge many across the country are accepting, but is it effective in the long run?

The new year is officially here and many of you are getting started on those resolutions. However, this month is an opportunity for you to kick the cocktails to become a healthier you!

According to a National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in 2022, over 215 million adults aged 18 and older reported that they drank alcohol at some point in their life.

You may wonder how a 31-day challenge can produce results. Research shows that even the smallest amount of alcohol can decrease sleep quality by 9.3%.

“There’s definitely an improvement in your mental health, socialization, there health benefits of your skin and hair improving,” Psychiatric Mental Health, Nurse Practitioner, Eric Rachal said.

You can also see improvement in your finances, energy level, liver function, and relationships when cutting out the alcohol.

Health professionals like nurse practitioner Eric Rachal say if you are someone who drinks more frequently and wants to participate in the challenge, you must have a thorough step-by-step plan with a medical provider for long-term success.

While a glass of wine can actually have some health benefits, if you consume more than that daily, Rachal suggests you consult with a medical professional before participating in the challenge.

“It can be very detrimental to there health, seizures, severe hallucinations, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and even death if you abruptly stop alcohol,” Rachal said

Professionals also recommend seeking help if you have mental health issues and are using alcohol to cope. They say the challenge is not for you and there are other ways to help.

“Drinking an excessive amount of alcohol to try to deal with their depression and anxiety this time of the year and we have to address their depression and anxiety otherwise, you’re going to go back to the alcohol drinking to try to deal with life,” Rachal said.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.