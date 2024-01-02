50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Health expert weighs in on ‘Dry January’ challenge

By Halle Jefferson
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “Dry January”, abstaining from alcohol for 31 days straight, is a challenge many across the country are accepting, but is it effective in the long run?

The new year is officially here and many of you are getting started on those resolutions. However, this month is an opportunity for you to kick the cocktails to become a healthier you!

According to a National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in 2022, over 215 million adults aged 18 and older reported that they drank alcohol at some point in their life.

You may wonder how a 31-day challenge can produce results. Research shows that even the smallest amount of alcohol can decrease sleep quality by 9.3%.

“There’s definitely an improvement in your mental health, socialization, there health benefits of your skin and hair improving,” Psychiatric Mental Health, Nurse Practitioner, Eric Rachal said.

You can also see improvement in your finances, energy level, liver function, and relationships when cutting out the alcohol.

Health professionals like nurse practitioner Eric Rachal say if you are someone who drinks more frequently and wants to participate in the challenge, you must have a thorough step-by-step plan with a medical provider for long-term success.

While a glass of wine can actually have some health benefits, if you consume more than that daily, Rachal suggests you consult with a medical professional before participating in the challenge.

“It can be very detrimental to there health, seizures, severe hallucinations, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and even death if you abruptly stop alcohol,” Rachal said

Professionals also recommend seeking help if you have mental health issues and are using alcohol to cope. They say the challenge is not for you and there are other ways to help.

“Drinking an excessive amount of alcohol to try to deal with their depression and anxiety this time of the year and we have to address their depression and anxiety otherwise, you’re going to go back to the alcohol drinking to try to deal with life,” Rachal said.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway
The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office responds to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital after a body was...
Sheriff’s Office responds to hospital after body brought to ER in private vehicle

Latest News

Hikers get active on New Years Day
New Year’s Day hikers get active at Sam Houston Jones State Park
Hikers get active on New Years Day
New Years hikers
First babies of 2024 born at Lake Area hospitals
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly Tuesday morning will give way to widespread rain early Wednesday