FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet weather moves in overnight, but will depart quickly during the morning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The first of multiple rounds of rain we’re tracking over the next week is set to move in during the early morning on Wednesday.

Widespread rain will move across SWLA during the early morning hours Wednesday. (KPLC)

A nearby low pressure system and an upper level disturbance will bring another chance for rain by late Tuesday night into Wednesday. With increasing moisture, rain will become widespread after midnight. The quick movement of the system may somewhat limit totals, but at least half an inch of rain looks likely area wide and we may see some areas receive around or over inch in the heaviest activity. This looks more likely along and south of the interstate closer to the low.

Rainfall totals between one half and one inch are likely. (KPLC)

Now because the low will move quickly, most of the rain will exit quickly as well. The most widespread should be out for the morning commute with the exception of easternmost parts of our viewing area. Clouds should stick around for the rest of the day before some partial clearing becomes possible in the afternoon. Temperatures though will remain cool in the low-to-mid 50′s and a little higher in the event we see more breaks of sun.

Another round of rain is set to move into our area by Friday afternoon as another Gulf low moves south of the area. (KPLC)

All of this only begins the discussion about rain chances. Yet another low is likely to move south of the area during the day Friday, which should bring another round of widespread rainfall by the afternoon. This may bring another inch or so of rain to Southwest Louisiana. Unfortunately, the timing of this system looks more likely to interfere with outdoor plans Friday, but we’ll keep close tabs on it. And the odds of any strong thunderstorms are low too, unless we warm up significantly more than forecast. This is also something we’ll watch.

After all of that, a quiet weekend is expected as drier air pushes back into our region. Daytime highs should hang out close to normal near or just above 60 degrees. This will make the weekend one pleasant for outdoor plans. Beyond that, some long-range models try to bring another round of showers or thunderstorms into our area early next week. But we have plenty of time to keep an eye on that.

