50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet weather moves in overnight, but will depart quickly during the morning

Widespread rain will move into SWLA overnight before moving out by the mid-morning.
By Max Lagano
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The first of multiple rounds of rain we’re tracking over the next week is set to move in during the early morning on Wednesday.

Widespread rain will move across SWLA during the early morning hours Wednesday.
Widespread rain will move across SWLA during the early morning hours Wednesday.(KPLC)

A nearby low pressure system and an upper level disturbance will bring another chance for rain by late Tuesday night into Wednesday. With increasing moisture, rain will become widespread after midnight. The quick movement of the system may somewhat limit totals, but at least half an inch of rain looks likely area wide and we may see some areas receive around or over inch in the heaviest activity. This looks more likely along and south of the interstate closer to the low.

Rainfall totals between one half and one inch are likely.
Rainfall totals between one half and one inch are likely. (KPLC)

Now because the low will move quickly, most of the rain will exit quickly as well. The most widespread should be out for the morning commute with the exception of easternmost parts of our viewing area. Clouds should stick around for the rest of the day before some partial clearing becomes possible in the afternoon. Temperatures though will remain cool in the low-to-mid 50′s and a little higher in the event we see more breaks of sun.

Another round of rain is set to move into our area by Friday afternoon as another Gulf low...
Another round of rain is set to move into our area by Friday afternoon as another Gulf low moves south of the area.(KPLC)

All of this only begins the discussion about rain chances. Yet another low is likely to move south of the area during the day Friday, which should bring another round of widespread rainfall by the afternoon. This may bring another inch or so of rain to Southwest Louisiana. Unfortunately, the timing of this system looks more likely to interfere with outdoor plans Friday, but we’ll keep close tabs on it. And the odds of any strong thunderstorms are low too, unless we warm up significantly more than forecast. This is also something we’ll watch.

After all of that, a quiet weekend is expected as drier air pushes back into our region. Daytime highs should hang out close to normal near or just above 60 degrees. This will make the weekend one pleasant for outdoor plans. Beyond that, some long-range models try to bring another round of showers or thunderstorms into our area early next week. But we have plenty of time to keep an eye on that.

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway
The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office responds to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital after a body was...
Sheriff’s Office responds to hospital after body brought to ER in private vehicle

Latest News

Temperatures will climb into the upper 50's this afternoon under mixed clouds and sun
First Alert Forecast: Mostly quiet weather Tuesday turning into widespread showers overnight
Widespread rain will move into SWLA overnight before moving out by the mid-morning.
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC 7 News at Noon: Joseph's Midday Forecast
Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show
KVHP FOX 29 Morning Show: Joseph's Morning Forecast