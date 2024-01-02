First Alert Forecast: Mostly quiet weather Tuesday turning into widespread showers overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - While calm for now, rain chances are rising again as we move into a more active pattern this week.

Aside from some patchy frost in northern parishes, generally calm weather is on tap for Tuesday, with mixed clouds and sun throughout the day. Winds will shifting slightly to the east from out of the northeast during the afternoon, and might be slightly gusty at times. Even so, high temperatures will be similar to Monday despite starting much cooler, with this afternoon reaching around 60° or just under for everyone.

A few sprinkles are possible this evening but the real chance for rain picks up overnight.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 50's this afternoon under mixed clouds and sun (KPLC)

A nearby low pressure system and potentially an upper level disturbance will bring another chance for rain by late Tuesday night into Wednesday. With increasing moisture, rain this time around may be more widespread. Rainfall totals look a little heftier as the low approaches, and we may see some areas receive around an inch of rainfall or slightly more. Temperatures will remain cool overnight which will limit our chances of seeing thunderstorms, although a few isolated ones are still possible. Most rain should be out by the late morning to midday Wednesday, with temperatures staying mostly cool. In fact, clouds may help relegate highs to the low-to-mid 50′s on Wednesday with breezy conditions likely.

Surface low pressure moving near the area will give us a chance at widespread showers (KPLC)

If we look closer to next weekend, long-range models suggest another front or low-pressure system may pass through by Saturday, which would bring another chance to see some showers or thunderstorms. Of course, it is a little too far out for exact details on rainfall totals or how strong any storms might become should they form. We will keep a close eye on this event as well.

Rainfall estimates expect around an inch overnight into Wednesday (KPLC)

