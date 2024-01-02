BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Multiple agencies responded to a barn fire on Baldwin Richard Road on Jan. 1 that authorities called “a total loss.”

Barn fire extinguished in Beauregard Parish (Ward 6 Fire Protection District 1)

Ward 6 Fire Protection District 1 assisted Beauregard Fire District 1 around 2 a.m. for a barn that was completely engulfed in flames.

There were no injuries to firefighters on scene, but the fire did claim the lives of some of the livestock in the barn.

