Barn fire extinguished in Beauregard Parish

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Multiple agencies responded to a barn fire on Baldwin Richard Road on Jan. 1 that authorities called “a total loss.”

Ward 6 Fire Protection District 1 assisted Beauregard Fire District 1 around 2 a.m. for a barn that was completely engulfed in flames.

There were no injuries to firefighters on scene, but the fire did claim the lives of some of the livestock in the barn.

