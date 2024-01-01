Westlake High golf team hosts fundraiser at the National Golf Club

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Westlake High School golf team participated in a very unique fundraiser on this New Year’s Eve. Teams from across the country hit the links at the National Golf Club of Louisiana for a few rounds of golf.

The money raised from admission fees for the tournament goes to both the boys and girls golf teams. A very special guest made an appearance hoping to get more people interested in the game of golf.

PGA pro Michael Block is from southern California and made it into the top 15 at the 2023 PGA championship. The 46-year-old says golf changed his life.

“Golf has become very popular, so a lot of people that were playing other sports got into golf because of COVID, because they couldn’t play them, which has been huge for the game of golf. And to see all the people that have gotten into the game is huge and love it and are enjoying it and we are just trying to be out here and help everyone,” Block said.

Block has accumulated six professional wins and told 7NEWS he wouldn’t want to spend New Year’s Eve anywhere else. Several small businesses from within the area also gathered to back the Westlake golf team.

