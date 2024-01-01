SWLA’s 2023 Year in Review

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we turn the page of our calendar, we reflect on the past year.

Through tragedies and triumphs, Southwest Louisiana celebrated historic wins, once again battled Mother Nature, and said goodbye to a friend.

Here’s a look at some of the top stories impacting our area in 2023:

WILDFIRES ACROSS THE STATE

Louisiana was beset by wildfires this blazing hot summer and no area more so than our corner of the state.

The Tiger Island wildfire kept Beauregard Parish firefighters busy, burning more than 31,000 acres. Wildfires burned on La. 113 and near Elizabeth - fires affected all seven SWLA parishes. With brush and woods fires burning all over the state, extra help was brought in from outside Louisiana. Through the strategic work of the firefighters and as the heat waned, the firefighters were brought under control.

In total, more than 60,000 acres burned across Louisiana.

LORI VALLOW

The long-awaited trial of Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Daybell finally arrived, culminating in a guilty verdict in the death of her children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. Vallow, who was accused along with her husband, Chad Daybell, was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in Idaho. While Lori Vallow was sentenced to life in prison, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Chad Daybell, who has not yet gone to trial.

Lori Vallow has been extradited to Arizona, where she will be tried for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of a former husband, Charles Vallow, a Lake Charles native who was once a McNeese baseball player.

SIX TEENS INJURED IN HALLOWEEN PARTY SHOOTING

Partygoers scattered when shots pierced the air at a Halloween party at a house on Bruce Drive on Oct. 28. Six teenagers - from ages 15 to 19 - were shot.

Thankfully, none died. One was shot in the head but has since recovered. A KPLC teen reporter recently spoke with her about her recovery.

A 17-year-old was arrested.

LAKE CHARLES MAN DRIVES AROUND WITH BODY IN CAR

On Aug. 21, a body was found in a vehicle at the Prien Lake Mall. A day later, it was found out she had been in the SUV for about a month, while an acquaintance allegedly drove the vehicle around and took out loans in her name.

Christopher T. Carter was arrested for second-degree murder in 72-year-old Sheila Ortega’s death. Authorities say he admitted to killing her.

BROGAN DUHON

When a 12-year-old boy starved to death, Jeff Davis Sheriff Ivy Woods called it a “a horrendous crime that went on for years.” Brogan Duhan weighed just 28 pounds when he died, according to hospital records.

“I think we all failed that kid,” Woods said.

His parents, Adam and Jennifer Duhon, remain jailed on second-degree murder charges. Their bond is set at $1 million.

WOMAN BEATEN KILLED IN HER HOME

Lake Charles was shocked when a 75-year-old woman was beaten and sexually assaulted in her home. Sherry Vincent died from her injuries.

Detectives with the Lake Charles police say they are investigating the case as a homicide, but as of yet, no arrests have been announced.

THOMAS CISCO NEARLY RELEASED

The only person ever convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner triple murder was nearly released from prison when he was granted parole on Feb. 8. That parole was rescinded two days later, though, when it was learned a contraband infraction against Thomas Frank Cisco had not been reported.

Nevertheless, the case quickly again drew the attention of Southwest Louisiana, just as it had in 1997 when it first occurred.

NEW SHERIFFS IN TOWN

Big changes came to law enforcement leadership in three SWLA parishes.

In Calcasieu, longtime Sheriff Tony Mancuso decided to hang it up and retire. His longtime second-in-command, Stitch Guillory, won a hard-fought election to take his place.

Another longtime sheriff also retired in Cameron Parish - Sheriff Ron Johnson will be succeeded by his second-in-command, Chris Savoie.

And, in Jeff Davis Parish, Kyle Miers unseated Sheriff Ivy Woods.

WILL WADE

It was national sports news when Will Wade, who was fired from LSU, was hired to coach the McNeese men’s basketball team. Wade has quickly turned the Cowboys around, leading them to a 10-2 record to start the season.

Wade is the 12th head coach in McNeese men’s basketball history.

PACK THE TENT

Southwest Louisiana, you did it again. We asked you to help Pack the Tent and you came through, providing Abraham’s Tent with plenty of food to feed the homeless.

“I’m so very grateful, so very grateful,” Director Pearl Cole said. “Just like I said before, we can’t do our job without you. We can show up, but we really can’t provide the meals without you.”

BEN TERRY PASSES AWAY

Ben Terry was a steady presence in Southwest Louisiana homes as KPLC’s Sunrise weatherman.

His gentle demeanor had a lasting impact on his viewers and those he met.

Even after being diagnosed with cancer, he stayed on the air as long as he could, doing his best to keep SWLA informed.