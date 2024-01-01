50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 31, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 31, 2023.

Christopher Dean Reed, 44, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Octavious Terrell Dixon, 25, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; armed robbery; aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; resisting an officer.

Ashontelle Rene Sam, 32, Lake Charles: Child desertion.

Shaniesha Mercedes Jena Reed, 25, Lake Charles: Two counts of theft less than $1,000; direct contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Leonard Earl Carter, 45, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

