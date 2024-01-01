SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 30, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 30, 2023.

Dustin Jon Todd Kimball, 49, Merryville: Child endangerment.

Demond Raynard Diggs, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Gabriel Danilo Silverio, 20, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery.

Quintin Dewade Henry, 37, Homeless: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass.

Derick Joseph Moore, 42, Lake Charles: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; domestic abuse battery.

Earl Bennett, 55, Houma: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden; obstruction of justice.

Nicholas Shawn Richard, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug.

Brandon Ramon Rickett, 39, Mound Bayou, Ms.: Two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; drug paraphernalia.

Damontre Damon Thomas, 27, Lake Charles: Three counts of contempt of court; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; flight from an officer; aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer; aggravated criminal damage to property.

