Lake Area residents share their New Year’s resolutions

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Morgan Babineaux
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The new year is just hours away now and many are contemplating what their resolution will be for 2024.

According to The History Channel, the ancient Babylonians are said to have been the first people to make New Year’s resolutions, four-thousand years ago.

“My new year’s resolution is to stop eating as much fast food, live a healthier lifestyle,” Colton Ramsey said. “Just because I’m getting a little older, so I wanna take better care of my body and the things I put in it.”

Each of the people we talked to on New Year’s Eve says this isn’t the first time they have attempted a resolution.

The most popular resolution we heard was that many want to be healthier in 2024 but some want to build stronger connections.

“Restoring the relationship with my family, just getting along with people and just trying to stay positive through all my trials and tribulations,” Pat Thibodeaux said.

According to recent research, as many as 45 percent of Americans say they make New Year’s resolutions, while only 8 percent are successful in achieving their goals.

“My New Year’s Resolution for 2024 is to be more positive and to just bring good to all that I can. I think the world needs a little bit more of that now. Hopefully everyone has a positive 2024,” Camille Semien said.

That leaves us with one question, do you have a New Year’s resolution?

