First baby of 2024 born at SWLA hospital
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Hospitals around SWLA welcomed the first babies of the new year.
The first baby born at CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital in 2024 is Jalen Rowen Captain.
Jalen was born to a joyful family, Justice Captain, Mawmaw, Pawpaw, big sister Journey, and big brother Grayson at 1:48 AM on January 1, 2024, and was delivered by physician Dr. Naeem.
