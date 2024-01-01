50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First baby of 2024 born at SWLA hospital

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Hospitals around SWLA welcomed the first babies of the new year.

The first baby born at CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital in 2024 is Jalen Rowen Captain.

Jalen was born to a joyful family, Justice Captain, Mawmaw, Pawpaw, big sister Journey, and big brother Grayson at 1:48 AM on January 1, 2024, and was delivered by physician Dr. Naeem.

Jalen Rowen Captain, the first baby born at CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital in 2024,...
Jalen Rowen Captain, the first baby born at CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital in 2024, pictured with his family: Mawmaw, Pawpaw, big sister Journey, and big brother Grayson.(CHRISTUS Ochsner Hospital)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway
The Calcasieu Sheriff's Office responds to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital after a body was...
Sheriff’s Office responds to hospital after body brought to ER in private vehicle

Latest News

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 31, 2023
LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl
Everything you need to know about LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl
Locally Heavy Rain Potential
Happy New Year
2024 Tournament of Roses in Pasadena
Louisiana’s Mardi Gras-inspired float ready to roll in Pasadena parade