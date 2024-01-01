First Alert Forecast: A few showers will quickly clear out by this afternoon, more active pattern ahead this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cold front is keeping it cool across Southwest Louisiana, but more activity is on the way later this week.

Happy New Year SWLA! Monday morning is starting off our year with a cold front moving through the region, along with some light fog enhanced in pockets by smoke from fireworks. This front has been kicking up a few scattered showers which will likely continue through most of the morning but quickly calm down by midday. Significant rain also looks unlikely and rainfall totals will be very light for the most part, so you’ll likely still have to clean up the aftermath of this morning’s pyrotechnics. Afternoon temperatures will be slightly cooler than yesterday as the breeze shifts to the north, with highs landing near 60°.

Cloud cover will be steadily replaced with sunshine from north to south for some of us as the front moves through, but at least partly cloudy skies will remain into the evening for those further to the south.

Afternoon temperatures will still warm near 60° as the front clears out clouds. (KPLC)

Behind the front, lows will likely drop back into the 30′s by Tuesday morning, but no hard freezes are expected in the near future.

Looking farther ahead, our weather pattern should become more active later in the week. A nearby low pressure system and potentially an upper level disturbance will bring another chance for rain by late Tuesday night and Wednesday, and rain may be more widespread. Rainfall totals look a little heftier, and we may see some areas receive around an inch of rainfall with a few isolated storms possible. Most rain should be out by the afternoon Wednesday, though it also may mean another cooldown later into the week. In fact, clouds may help relegate highs to the low-to-mid 50′s on Wednesday with breezy conditions likely.

A Low pressure system moving nearby will enhance rain chances into Wednesday (KPLC)

If we look closer to next weekend, long-range models suggest another front or low-pressure system may pass through by Saturday, which would bring another chance to see some showers or thunderstorms. Of course, it is a little too far out for exact details, but it is something else we will keep an eye on.

A more active week for rain is ahead as we track several potential systems (KPLC)

