FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly Tuesday morning will give way to widespread rain early Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Even though we’re starting a new year, the cool temperatures we have seen will remain in place tonight and this week.

As we wake up Tuesday, chilly weather will greet us out the door. Temperatures should return to the upper 30′s along the interstate, with low-to-mid 30′s north of that. In fact, if winds can calm down enough and enough clouds remain away, it is not out of the question a few spots in our northern parishes may end up close to freezing. This means frost will be a good bet in Vernon, Beauregard and Allen Parishes, and possible in more rural locations near the interstate. So it may not be a bad idea to protect plants again if you did so last week in these locations.

Another cool day is ahead Tuesday with highs between the upper 50's and low 60's expected. (KPLC)

Our weather pattern will become more active in short order. Tuesday afternoon will stay quiet, but a nearby low pressure system and potentially an upper level disturbance will bring another chance for rain by late Tuesday night and Wednesday. With increasing moisture, rain this time around may be more widespread. Rainfall totals look a little heftier as the low approaches, and we may see some areas receive around an inch of rainfall possible. Temperatures will remain cool overnight which will limit our chances of seeing thunderstorms. Most rain should be out by the afternoon Wednesday, though it also may mean another cooldown later into the week. In fact, clouds may help relegate highs to the low-to-mid 50′s on Wednesday with breezy conditions likely.

A gulf low will move just south of the area early Wednesday morning and bring a good coverage of showers. (KPLC)

If we look closer to next weekend, long-range models suggest another front or low-pressure system may pass through by Saturday, which would bring another chance to see some showers or thunderstorms. Of course, it is a little too far out for exact details on rainfall totals or how strong any storms might become should they form. We will keep a close eye on this event as well.

A couple inches of rain are possible areawide by early next week with additional rain events expected closer to and beyond next weekend. (KPLC)

