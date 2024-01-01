50/50 Thursdays
Deputies: Man, dog found dead in Lake Charles home on New Year’s

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:40 AM CST
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day in Lake Charles.

According to Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, deputies were dispatched to a mobile home park located off Hwy. 90 E. around 4:30 a.m. in reference to a disturbance.

Upon their arrival, deputies said the body of a man and a dog were found dead inside the home.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages, but the incident “appears to be domestic in nature,” according to Vincent.

Detectives currently have a person of interest in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and KPLC will update this story as more information becomes available.

