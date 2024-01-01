Alcohol suspected in New Year’s Eve crash killing Pitkin Man

PITKIN, La. (KPLC) - A single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 113 at Earnest Thompson Road claims the life of a Pitkin man, 30-year-old Eric Robinson, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.

LSP said the crash occurred just after 5 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. The initial investigation revealed Robinson was traveling north driving a 2012 Nissan Armada on LA Hwy 113 when he drove off the road to the left into a ditch before overturning.

Robinson was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and suffered serious injuries, according to LSP. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

While toxicology samples were collected and are are pending analysis, LSP suspects alcohol to be involved. This crash remains under investigation.

“Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment and lack of seat belt usage are primary causes of crashes across the state. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver when consuming alcohol. Alcohol can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Alcohol can begin to impair a person’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle after just one drink. Please choose not to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up,” LSP said in a news release they provided on this crash.

In 2023, Troop E has investigated 55 fatal crashes, resulting in 61 deaths.

