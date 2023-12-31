SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 29, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 29, 2023.

Ana Nicoleta Gusan, 35, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency; vehicle not registered; no vehicle insurance; contempt of court; domestic abuse battery.

Kashif Micheal Kemp, 36, Houma: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

James Ross Jackson, 54, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Phillip Joseph Chretien, 42, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Roy James Smith, 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); operating while intoxicated; hit and run driving; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

