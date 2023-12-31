Sulphur family whose child died of cancer ‘kicks for a cure’

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - One family raised awareness for kids with a rare type of cancer in remembrance of a very special little girl, whose battle ended in 2019.

A Sulphur family is kicking for a cause. The cause? Awareness of neuroblastoma.

“Kicking for a cure, neuroblastoma. We are just raising awareness for kids with the same kind of cancer, and today is the fourth year that our daughter has been gone, so we just do this in remembrance for her,” said her father.

Her name is Aniyah. Aniyah was diagnosed in May of 2018 with neuroblastoma.

Aniyah’s mother Shaneika Citizen says it all started with leg pain.

“When Aniyah passed away she was three, but she was diagnosed at the age of two. She started off limping, and when she went to the hospital they diagnosed her with neuroblastoma stage four,” her mother said.

Limping and leg pain were not her only symptoms.

“Weight loss, weight gain, and it all starts in the glands. And some are just born with it, you won’t know until there are signs,” said Citizen.

According to the American Cancer Society, children may also have problems with bowel movements, problems with breathing or swallowing, drooping eyelids, or a nonpainful lump in the belly.

Citizen says it took several doctor’s appointments and rounds of bloodwork before a diagnosis was given. Aniyah started her chemo treatment in May of 2018.

“Nobody really knows until it hits home. Meaning I didn’t know anything about neuroblastoma until it happened in our world,” Citizen said.

Her parents say she kept a smile on her face even through her very tough fight.

Unfortunately, her battle ended in December of 2019, but her entire family ensures her legacy will live on forever, reminding everyone how important awareness is.

“So with that, I rather everybody knows. And remember the signs,” her parents said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.