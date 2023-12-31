FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers will ring in the new year with additional rain chances in the week ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we ring in the new year and begin 2024, we will track the chance for a few showers for early in the day Monday.

A few showers will form and move through the area Monday morning, before a cold front sweeps in by the afternoon. (KPLC)

We are still on track for a cold front to arrive on Monday morning. This front should bring a few scattered showers to the area starting early Monday morning, and through sunrise into the mid morning. The good news is that models are leaning towards most of the showers holding off until a few hours after midnight, so New Years Eve festivities currently remain in good shape. Significant rain also looks unlikely and rainfall totals will be very light for the most part. Behind the front, lows will likely drop back into the 30′s by Tuesday morning, but no hard freezes are expected in the near future.

A Gulf low will form near the coast by Wednesday morning, bringing a more widespread coverage of rain. (KPLC)

Looking farther ahead, our weather pattern should become more active later in the week. A nearby low pressure system and potentially an upper level disturbance will bring another chance for rain by late Tuesday night and Wednesday, and rain may be more widespread. Rainfall totals look a little heftier, and we may see some areas receive around an inch of rainfall. Most rain should be out by the afternoon Wednesday, though it also may mean another cooldown later into the week. In fact, clouds may help relegate highs to the low-to-mid 50′s on Wednesday with breezy conditions likely.

A rain-chance rollercoaster gets underway with rain likely early Wednesday morning, and then perhaps again by next weekend. (KPLC)

If we look closer to next weekend, long-range models suggest another front or low-pressure system may pass through by Saturday, which would bring another chance to see some showers or thunderstorms. Of course, it is a little too far out for exact details, but it is something else we will keep an eye on.

Have a happy and safe new year!

