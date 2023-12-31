50/50 Thursdays
EPPS Library catches fire, closes location for the foreseeable future

By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Calcasieu Parish Library on N. Martin Luther King Hwy caught fire Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the Epps Memorial Branch, according to the library system.

This is the temporary location for the library. The site of a new state-of-the-art library will be on North Simmons Street which is under construction.

The library says the fire happened while it was closed so no one was injured. However, they also say the building will be closed for the foreseeable future due to the damage.

