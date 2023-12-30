50/50 Thursdays
Town of Elton changing water bill due date in 2024

By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELTON, La. (KPLC) - Changes are coming for residents in Elton when it comes to paying the water bill.

Beginning on Jan. 1, the new water bill due date for customers will be the 15th of the month, Mayor Kesia Lemoine said. Late fees will begin accruing the following day, with water being cut off on the 27th.

Lemoine says if the 27th falls on a weekend, water will be cut off the next business day.

