McNeese Men’s Basketball beats Michigan 87-76 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mi. (KPLC) - The McNeese Men’s Basketball team entered Friday night’s game in Ann Arbor against the Michigan Wolverines boasting a 10-2 record on the year, and a 2-0 record since Will Wade’s return earlier this month following his 10-game suspension.

Despite their impressive start to the 2023-24 season, the Pokes have struggled against ‘major’ conference opponents historically as they held just a 2-52 record against current ‘major’ conference teams with their lone wins coming against Texas Tech in 2012, and Mississippi State in 2014, until Friday night when they knocked off the Wolverines in Ann Arbor 87-76.

The Pokes struck first thanks to a Christian Shumate dunk 44 seconds into the game, the two then alternated shots each taking the lead until Cameron Jones made a layup 7:38 into the first half, and from then on McNeese never looked back, never giving the lead back to Michigan.

Shahada Wells was once again impressive on Friday night as he finished with a game-high 30 points, one of four Pokes in double-figures alongside Christian Shumate (14), DJ Richardson (15), and Antavion Collum (11).

With the win McNeese closes out non-conference play with a record of 11-2, their best start to a season since they held the same record in 1972-73. The Cowboys open up conference play next Saturday, January 6th, at Texas A&M - Commerce.

