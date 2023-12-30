50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Local woman celebrates 100th birthday

By Chloe-Jaid Hebert and AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Hilda Broussard is turning one hundred years old.

And to celebrate, Jeff Davis Living Center invited Broussard’s family to throw a surprise birthday party.

Broussard’s nine children, along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gathered to show support for the birthday girl, showering her with love, birthday gifts, and her favorite foods.

One of her daughters spoke to 7News about how much this celebration means to her.

“We are so totally excited, overwhelmed and very thankful that they’ve thought enough of our mother to have 100th birthday celebration here for her,” said Lenore Cox.

Hilda will officially be turning 100 on New Year’s Eve, and her family will be holding an even bigger celebration, with an expected four hundred people on Sunday.

