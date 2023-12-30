Lake Arthur park showcases new equipment

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - In 2022, the Town of Lake Arthur had applied for a $2,000 “Love Louisiana Outdoors” grant through the Office of Community Development.

That money, along with funds from the Lake Arthur Parks and Recreations, went to making improvements in the Downtown and the West End parks.

The updates include a turf grass area with swings, slides, a merry-go-round, and more.

A council member of Lake Arthur tells 7News the new equipment will help the parks become a place where kids and families can gather and have fun.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.