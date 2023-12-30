Lake Area options offered to celebrate New Year’s Eve

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -It’s a big weekend for many looking forward to ringing in the new year. What are you doing on New Year’s Eve?

Do you want a quiet night at home or crave a big party and maybe live music? There are choices around the Lake area.

Some bars and restaurants are doing something special. At The Terrace, which is part of Lake Area Adventures, there’s a special New Year’s Eve brunch.

General manager Tim Robles says it will be fun and tasty.

“This is our first New Year’s Eve as a company so we are creating the Bubbly Brunch four-course meal that Chef is preparing and putting together.”

And there are family friendly things too. Feed the kids and then let them play to burn up some energy.

“When people here say there’s nothing to do in SWLA I say, what you need to do, is get out of your house,” said Robles.

“It’s culture. It’s food, it’s music, it’s people and it’s backyard,” said Robles.

Matt Young with Visit Lake Charles says there is plenty to do and a good mix of options in different price ranges.

“Southwest Louisiana is one of the best places to celebrate the new year. And as we think of 2023 coming to a close there’s a lot of new and exciting ways to celebrate right here in Lake Charles,” said Young.

“If music is your game, we’ve got a lot of live music options in town. If culinary cravings are what you’re after we’ve got some new and exciting food opportunities in town,” he said.

That’s in town as well as at the casinos. So, whether you want loud and crazy or quiet and elegant, Young says there’s no need to stay home.

For a list of local celebrations to choose from, click here. If you have one, we should add to the list, click here, and send the information.

