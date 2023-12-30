How to safely celebrate the new year with fireworks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For many of you, popping fireworks will be a part of your New Year’s Eve activities.

Did you know? Last year more than 10,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for fireworks related injuries in the United States.

13,000 of those injuries were from firecrackers, but 600 were from sparklers. In addition, eleven people were killed.

Popping fireworks is a tradition for many families.

“I like the big ones cause they last long and they have a lot of color,” Angelo’s Fireworks customer, Wyhet Fast said.

“Whenever I did the sparkler with my dad,” Angelo’s Firework customer, Harper White said.

It can be a very beautiful and fun experience for everyone, but you want to make sure you use them in the safest way possible.

“Actually I don’t really like them, they give me anxiety but I love seeing the smiles on my kid’s faces,” Angelo’s Firework customer, Joy Bishop said.

First things first, where you buy your fireworks. Sulphur Assistant Fire Chief, Chris Vice, says its important to purchase fireworks from a reputable dealer.

“Buy from an actual firework stand, don’t buy them on the black market, per se, I don’t know where the black market is for fireworks, but always go to a good reputable dealer,” Vice said.

As for where you should pop your fireworks, Angelina Shadoin, manager of Angelo’s Fireworks, says you want to avoid an area with grass when popping fireworks. She says a hard, flat surface is best.

”If you don’t have a concrete area, find a piece of wood or plywood, just a flat surface, for everything to be you know more even and sturdy,” Shadoin said.

You also do not want to hold any fireworks or shoot them at each other.

If you have small children celebrating with you, or someone who is scared of the sound, there are other options to consider.

“We have things that are completely noiseless, so no crackling, no popping, just color,” Shadoin said.

Now once the fun is all over, you want to make sure you dispose of those fireworks properly. Vice says after you pop them leave them out on the ground for a few hours, wet them down, then dispose of them in the trash can.

“And even then don’t put the trash can next to your house, leave it a few feet away from the house and make sure its in a safe location,” Vice said.

If you are unsure whether or not it’s legal to pop fireworks in your area, contact your local fire department or police department.

