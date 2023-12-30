How New Year’s fireworks may affect veterans with PTSD

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Fireworks are meant to entertain, but the intense light, smell, and sound can trigger veterans with PTSD.

“There’s a change in your brain chemistry when that happens, and you can be transported right back and feel like you’re in combat,” American Legion Post One Commander Kelly Miseles said.

Miseles does not suffer from PTSD, but he served 23 years in the Army and has been in many high-stress situations. He said it’s best to be aware of veterans around you as you ring in the New Year.

“If you’re going to be using fireworks for the holiday and you have a neighbor you know to be a veteran, I think I would just talk to that veteran. I would go there and say, ‘I got fireworks I’m going to set off around this time, I hope that’s okay,’” Miseles said.

According to the National Center for PTSD, 7 out of every 100 veterans will have PTSD, but the severity of the episodes can vary.

“There are certain levels of PTSD, and it affects individuals in different ways also I think people have different triggers for PTSD,” Miseles said.

Miseles said he has sympathy for his fellow veterans who have to deal with PTSD as an everyday reality.

“I feel so fortunate myself that I don’t experience that, I have no idea what it feels like for someone to experience a trigger and they’re back in combat,” Miseles said.

Miseles did make it clear that he wants everyone to celebrate the holiday to the fullest, but by communicating with our veterans it could help prevent them from having an episode.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.