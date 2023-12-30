House Bill 648 sparks controversy

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some new laws will go into effect in Louisiana in 2024, and one of those laws could have a big impact on minors in the LGBTQ community.

House Bill 648 would ban procedures that would change the gender of a transgender child who is under the age of 18.

“93 percent are worried about the new bills that are coming out. The bill that was passed in Louisiana was House Bill 648. This will ban hormone blockers, any hormone replacement therapy, surgery, removal of any healthy or undiseased tissue. Technically, that makes circumcision illegal,” said Dory Thomassie, president of PFLAG, an organization uniting families with people who identify as LGBTQ+.

Doctors wouldn’t be allowed to perform or use sex-change operations, hormone treatments, or puberty blockers when treating a minor child. If they do, they risk losing their license.

“Gender-affirming care has been supported by the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Psychiatric Association, the Endocrine Society, and other major medical associations. 1.3 million medical providers have been in support of gender affirming care,” said Thomassie.

Earlier this year, Louisiana Family Forum President Gene Mills weighed in on the topic, speaking to our sister station in New Orleans.

“No way a child can give informed consent to make a decision that’s going to alter the course of the remainder of their lives,” said Mills.

“I certainly believe the bill is going to be challenged in the courts,” said Dillard University Analyst Robert Collins.

Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed House Bill 648, only to be overridden by the Republican State House and Senate.

Collins thinks the bill could end up in Washington because district courts in other states are debating the issue.

“And, of course, if there is disagreement amongst the federal appellate courts, the Supreme Court is usually asked to weigh in,” said Collins.

Supporters of the bill say that hormone treatment may be harmful or confusing to minors, while opponents say the lack of gender-affirming care may lead to increased levels of mental health issues among youth.

“I’m friends with several trans people, and several LGBTQ people. I’m not gay, but I am an ally. And that’s my job. To be as good of an ally as I know to be. And to level the playing field as much as possible to make it right for everyone to be able to be here, the way we all deserve to be here,” said Thomassie.

Gender-affirming care bans are also being debated in more than 15 other states; most of those states are facing lawsuits and some of those bans have been blocked by federal judges.

