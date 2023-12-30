50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Gaddy has 24 as Tarleton State beats Loyola Marymount 79-66

Led by Kiandre Gaddy's 24 points, the Tarleton State Texans defeated the Loyola Marymount Lions 79-66
(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiandre Gaddy had 24 points in Tarleton State’s 79-66 victory over Loyola Marymount on Friday night.

Gaddy added 12 rebounds for the Texans (9-4). Jakorie Smith scored 21 points and added five assists. Devon Barnes was 3-of-7 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

Justin Wright led the Lions (7-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Keli Leaupepe added 16 points and two steals for Loyola Marymount. In addition, Dominick Harris had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway

Latest News

Houston Rockets
Tyrese Maxey scores 42 points, short-handed 76ers outlast Rockets 131-127
Texas women's basketball star Rori Harmon to miss rest of season with torn ACL from practice injury
FILE - Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA...
Creative and aggressive play-callers fuel high-powered offenses for No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas
Curry, Warriors to host Hardaway and the Mavericks