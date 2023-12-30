50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Warmer temperatures coast into Sunday, with a few showers possible to start the New Year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our comfortable warming trend is expected to continue through Sunday without interruption. However, the likelihood of showers is still possible heading into Monday morning.

Overnight into Sunday will still be on the chilly side for northern parishes, but a more southerly wind is helping to moderate temperatures somewhat. Clear skies are still letting us cool off easily so expect a few pockets to reach a little closer to freezing further north of I-10, but morning frost should be very limited.

Continued sunshine will keep bringing the warmth for Sunday after a few morning clouds clear, with highs possibly reaching just over 70° for some. Slightly higher humidity will be trickling in as the day goes on, though we still will see comfortable conditions for activities this weekend and for New Year’s Eve. Speaking of New Year’s Eve, low will continue to warm up as well landing in the upper 40′s to around 50° before the next front comes in.

Models continue to hold that a cold front will arrive overnight Sunday into New Year’s Day. This front could bring a few scattered showers to the area between Sunday night and early Monday morning, but once again significant rain looks unlikely. The good news is that models are leaning towards most of the showers holding off until a few hours after midnight, and rainfall totals are looking sparse as well, so New Years Eve festivities currently are in good shape. Morning lows will likely drop back into the 30′s for several days next week, but no hard freezes are expected in the near future.

Looking farther ahead, our weather pattern should become more active later in the week. A nearby low pressure system and potentially an upper level disturbance will bring another chance for rain by late Tuesday night and Wednesday, and rain may be more widespread. This might also mean another cooldown later into the week.

For a look at current conditions, our hour-by-hour forecast, radar, and other forecasting tools, visit the KPLC weather page: https://www.kplctv.com/weather/

