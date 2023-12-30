Edwards runs, throws for a TD as Maryland routs Auburn 31-13 at Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Billy Edwards Jr. ran for a touchdown and threw for a score as Maryland routed Auburn 31-13 Saturday at the Music City Bowl and the Terrapins won a program-record third straight bowl.

Maryland (8-5) hadn’t even played three consecutive bowls since 2006-08, and the Terrapins with fifth-year coach Michael Locksley added this victory to their win over Virginia Tech at the Pinstripe Bowl and last year’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl win over North Carolina State.

“Three straight bowl wins, back-to-back eight-win seasons,” Locksley said. “It’s not easy to do here.”

The Terrapins hadn’t played a Southeastern Conference team in a bowl since routing Tennessee 30-3 in the 2002 Peach Bowl. This game essentially was over before the end of the first quarter, even without Taulia Tagovailoa, the Big Ten’s passing leader this season opting out for the NFL draft.

Auburn (6-7) ended coach Hugh Freeze’s first season back in the SEC losing three straight. The Tigers also lost a fourth straight bowl and their first in three appearances in this bowl, now sponsored by TransPerfect.

“I don’t need anyone to tell me that we don’t measure up, and that starts with me,” Freeze said

Maryland dominated from the opening snap, taking a 21-0 lead as the Terrapins outgained Auburn 226-13 within the first 12 minutes. The Terrapins also forced four turnovers, keyed by Glendon Miller’s 44-yard pick-6.

“I ran for my life,” Miller said while wearing sunglasses postgame as part of his NIL deal.

Edwards showed off his legs that helped him run for six touchdowns in spot duty during the regular season when Tagovailoa started. Edwards dumped a short pass off to Roman Hemby, and the running back ran for 61 yards. Edwards capped the opening drive with a 2-yard TD run.

The Terrapins got lucky when Octavian Smith Jr. fumbled after a reception with Auburn missing chances to recover the ball before Maryland right tackle Gottlieb Ayedze recovered. Edwards ran for 17 yards on the next play, and he threw a 5-yard TD pass to Preston Howard for a 14-0 lead.

“They honestly went by very fast,” Edwards said of the first two drives.

Locksley alternated quarterbacks as promised, and Cameron Edge keyed a 76-yard drive with a 57-yard pass to Kaden Prather before hitting Dylan Wade with a 3-yard TD toss for the 21-0 lead with 3:24 left in the first quarter.

Auburn avoided the shutout late in the first half. Payton Thorne capped a 14-play drive with a 3-yard TD pass to Brandon Frazier with 2:34 left.

True freshman Hank Brown, in his collegiate debut, did his best to make it interesting late. He set up Jeremiah Cobb’s 1-yard run in the fourth with a 53-yard pass to Caleb Burton as the Tigers added a late score. Another late drive ended on a turnover on downs at the Maryland 15.

THE TAKEAWAY

Auburn: Freeze had a lot of key Tigers missing, including center Avery Jones, defensive tackle Marcus Harris, cornerbacks Nehemiah Pritchett and DJ James and safety Jaylin Simpson. Harris and Simpson both were AP All-SEC picks, with Simpson leading Auburn with four interceptions, while Harris had a team-high seven sacks. Simpson, Harris, Pritchett and James all plan to enter the NFL draft.

The Tigers also lost four wide receivers to the transfer portal, the biggest Ja’Varrius Johnson.

Maryland: Locksley got a good look at his options to replace Tagovailoa for 2024. The competition will only increase with MJ Morris, who announced his decision to transfer from North Carolina State to the Terps a couple of weeks ago.

QB COMPETITION

Thorne is returning, and Freeze signed California quarterback Sam Freeman out of the transfer portal. Freeze has said he plans to use Freeman at wide receiver. But Brown played well enough that Freeze said the competition to start will be “wide open” come spring practices.

“I think Hank has something to him,” Freeze said of a quarterback who threw 42 TDs and only one interception as a high school senior in the Nashville area.

UP NEXT

At least Freeze has the seventh-ranked recruiting class for 2024 as of now and time to prep for Auburn’s next game. The Tigers open the season on Aug. 31, hosting Alabama A&M.

Maryland opens the 2024 season hosting UConn on Aug. 31.

