50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of killing parents, wounding sister in attack

Detectives found inconsistencies in the boy's story and determined that family weapons were...
Detectives found inconsistencies in the boy's story and determined that family weapons were used in the attack.(KMPH)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A 14-year-old California boy who told police an intruder attacked his family has been arrested on suspicion of killing his parents and severely wounding his 11-year-old sister, authorities said Friday.

The boy is suspected of killing his father, Lue Yang, and mother, Se Vang, both 37, at the family’s rural home near the Fresno County community of Miramonte on Wednesday, county Sheriff John Zanoni said at a news conference.

He was being held at juvenile hall, the sheriff said. His name wasn’t released because he is a minor.

The boy’s sister underwent emergency surgery for critical injuries but was expected to recover, while his 7-year-old brother wasn’t attacked and was in the care of relatives, Zanoni said.

The boy made a 911 call claiming that his family was attacked by someone who broke into the home and then fled in a pickup. But detectives found “inconsistencies” in his story and also determined that the victims were attacked using weapons found in the family home, the sheriff said.

“Evidence ultimately showed that he had fabricated the story of a break-in and was responsible for using multiple weapons to attack his mom, his dad and his sister,” Zanoni said.

He didn’t provide other details.

“The tragedy of the situation is of such a high magnitude because two children have lost their mother and father due to the actions by their other sibling,” Zanoni said.

Investigators have not determined a motive, and the investigation is ongoing.

“We haven’t seen anything related to contact with law enforcement, mental health or anything that would lead us to believe that he had a tendency to violence,” Zanoni said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway

Latest News

(CNN, POOL: KYIV EMERGENCY SERVICES, STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE IN DNIPROPETROVSK...
Ukraine in need of more US aid amid Russian assault
TDL brings you all the action from Southwest Louisiana high school football every Friday night.
Touchdown Live
It’s been a busy week for an owner of the Lake Charles Gun Club.
Gun experts provide tips to stay safe with that new Christmas gift
It’s been a busy week for an owner of the Lake Charles Gun Club.
Gun safety tips ahead of the holiday weekend