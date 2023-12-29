Yellow Cab Service offers 1000 free rides on New Year’s Eve

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The new year is only a few days away, and that means many celebrating may have a few drinks - but some forget to ask the crucial question: “Who is driving home?”

Before you pick up your keys this year to drive, think again. If you had a few to drink, you may want to consider another option - it may just save your life.

“New Year’s is the time, or is the day where everyone drinks the most and drives- drinking and driving the most. Our biggest thing is to have an impact on drinking and driving, my biggest goal is to have no DUI’s on New Year’s Eve night,” says Yellow Cab representative Jordan Page.

Yellow Cab is bringing back a special offer this year.

Before the pandemic, free rides on New Year’s Eve were given annually, and now, they are back.

“As part of our Safe Ride Home program, what it is, we give one thousand free rides, and Richard Law Firm pays for them, so there is no excuse for anyone to drink and drive,” said Page.

Drivers will pick up people around the Lake Area for free, while those traveling a little farther will be given a discounted rate.

“We will not bring you to another party, we will only bring you home. This is not for you to take just because you want to go grocery shopping, or something like that, this is for impaired people,” said Page.

The free vouchers go fast and will begin being offered at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“So that’s our thing, it’s to lower DUI rates, it’s a big thing. One year I was actually driving and almost got hit by a drunk driver, and that’s whenever I decided I was going to be like ‘Hey dude, what’s a way we can keep drunk drivers off the road?’” Page said.

You can call the Yellow Cab service at (337) 433- 8282.

Yellow Cab will also be offering this promotion during Mardi Gras.

