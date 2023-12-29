50/50 Thursdays
Tree falls on man driving a tractor in DeQuincy

By Jakob Evans
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - A man was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital after a tree fell on top of him while he was driving a tractor, according to the Ward Six Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 500 block of Holbrook Park Road at 2:17 p.m.

The man was clearing land with the tractor when the cut-down tree fell. He was removed from the tractor and Acadian Ambulance airlifted him to Lafayette.

Tree falls on man driving a tractor in DeQuincy(Ward Six Fire Dept.)

No word yet on his condition.

