Tree falls on man driving a tractor in DeQuincy

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - A man was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital after a tree fell on top of him while he was driving a tractor, according to the Ward Six Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 500 block of Holbrook Park Road at 2:17 p.m.

The man was clearing land with the tractor when the cut-down tree fell. He was removed from the tractor and Acadian Ambulance airlifted him to Lafayette.

No word yet on his condition.

