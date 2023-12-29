SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 28, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 28, 2023.

Josiah Malachi Perry, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles; windshield obscured.

Lane Douglas VanWinkle, 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; bank fraud; forgery; instate detainer.

Khadijha Miranda Rigmaiden, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); burglary; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joe Angel Cazares, 21, Baytown, TX: Property damage under $50,000; theft worth $25,000 or more; burglary.

Paul Weir, 51, Cedar Creek, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terrez John King, 26, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; aggravated assault; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000.

Jeffrey Clay Oller, 54, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; entry on or remaining in places or land after being forbidden.

Terrance Waylen Bryant, 47, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

