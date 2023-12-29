50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 28, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 28, 2023.

Josiah Malachi Perry, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles; windshield obscured.

Lane Douglas VanWinkle, 28, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; bank fraud; forgery; instate detainer.

Khadijha Miranda Rigmaiden, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); burglary; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joe Angel Cazares, 21, Baytown, TX: Property damage under $50,000; theft worth $25,000 or more; burglary.

Paul Weir, 51, Cedar Creek, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terrez John King, 26, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; aggravated assault; resisting an officer; property damage under $1,000.

Jeffrey Clay Oller, 54, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; entry on or remaining in places or land after being forbidden.

Terrance Waylen Bryant, 47, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway

Latest News

Temperatures will stay cool again this afternoon even with sunshine
First Alert Forecast: Running cool Friday, warming up slightly this weekend
New Years Diet Resolutions
Experts weigh in on diet tips for New Year’s resolutioners
New Years Diet Resolutions
New Years Diet Resolutions
Lake Charles costume maker going full throttle on Mardi Gras garb
Local costumer gets ready for the Mardi Gras season