50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, dies at age 21

Peanut died at her home in Michigan on Christmas morning. (Source: WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELSEA, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken, has died at age 21.

Peanut died at her home in Michigan on Christmas morning.

Peanut was born in 2002 when her owner Marsi Darwin peeled Peanut out of her egg, and she said they bonded immediately.

“I realize she had a phenomenally long life for a chicken. I’m heartbroken nonetheless,Darwin wrote in a blog post announcing Peanut’s death.

This year, Peanut was given a Guinness World Record title of World’s Oldest Living Chicken at age 20.

Darwin said this led to worldwide attention with newspaper interviews and television appearances.

“Peanut’s spirit and antics delighted viewers online and in the media,” Darwin continued. “She was an incredible little bird. My mind goes to the many moments in her life spent outdoors and in our home, interacting with other birds, cats, dogs, and humans.”

The blog post went on to say Peanut’s daughter Millie died on Halloween night at the age of 15. Darwin said she could tell it took a toll on Peanut.

On Dec. 7, Peanut’s old boyfriend Benny also died. He was between the ages of 12 and 15.

Darwin said she believed Peanut was grieving the loss of her friends as old age was catching up with her.

On Dec. 23, Darwin said she spent the night holding Peanut, and on Christmas Eve, she took Peanut to bed with her, as she normally did for two decades.

“I could feel her little head resting on my shoulder as she had done for years, and around 5 a.m. her neck relaxed into mine, and I knew she had died peacefully in her sleep, her final gift to me,” Darwin said. “I know brighter days will come in time. But she will be forever missed.”

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barbe's Landon Victorian
Barbe Baseball’s Landon Victorian Faces Expulsion
Alejandra Ibarra and Gustavo Ramblas
Woman facing rape, human trafficking charges in Calcasieu arrested in Texas
The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Shaquille O. Davis, 29, of Addis, who they say...
Authorities searching for party bus owner accused of disputing charges to avoid payments on large purchases
We’ve compiled a map of Christmas displays around Southwest Louisiana.
2023 SWLA Christmas Lights Map
Officers with the Sulphur Police Department are on the scene of a fatal traffic accident on...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cities Service Highway

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, firefighters work on a site of a...
Russia fires 122 missiles, 36 drones in what Ukraine calls the biggest aerial barrage of the war
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is a rare Republican governor vetoing a law that would affect...
DeWine explains why he vetoed law banning gender-affirming care for minors
FILE - View of the Peace Palace which houses World Court in The Hague, Netherlands, on Sept....
South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza
Israeli soldiers take up positions near the Gaza Strip border, as smoke rises following an...
Palestinians stream into a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in the center
FILE - Michael Cohen leaves for a break during the civil business fraud trial of former...
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says he unwittingly sent AI-generated fake legal cases to his attorney