New sheriffs elected for Cameron, Jeff Davis, Calcasieu parishes

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SWLA, La. (KPLC) - Three new sheriffs were elected in SWLA during the 2023 gubernatorial primary and general elections.

Stitch Guillory will serve as the first-ever African American sheriff of Calcasieu Parish. He shared his thoughts with us after the election about what his plans are now that he’s been elected.

Stitch Guillory makes history as first African American Sheriff of Calcasieu Parish
In Jeff Davis Parish, Kyle Miers won the general election to be the new sheriff, defeating incumbent Ivy Woods with a little over 55% of the ballot. Miers sat down with 7News and told us his plans for what’s next.

Jeff Davis Sheriff-Elect Kyle Miers talks about what’s next
And in Cameron Parish, Chris Savoie was elected as sheriff, securing 57% of the ballot over Michael Hebert. The new sheriff replaces former Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson, who announced he would not be seeking re-election this year.

Chris Savoie was elected Cameron Parish Sheriff on Saturday.
